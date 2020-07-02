House Panel Intensifies Showdown With Trump Over Renaming of Fort Hood

Congress is heading for a showdown with President Donald Trump over the renaming of Fort Hood in Central Texas and nine other Army bases across the South that are named after Confederate generals.

The Democrat-led House Armed Services Committee late on Wednesday voted mostly along party lines to approve a measure to mandate the scrubbing of those bases’ names within a year, just a couple weeks after the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee approved a similar proposal.

Trump has issued a veto threat over the effort, which both chambers have inserted into their respective versions of a broader, must-pass defense bill.

