Hegar Holds Double-Digit Lead in Race for Democratic Senate Nomination, New Poll Shows

A new poll shows MJ Hegar up by double digits in the race for Texas' Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Hegar, an Air Force veteran, has expanded her lead among 12 candidates in the race to oppose incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), according to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll. Hegar polled at 22% of self-identified democratic voters, compared with 12% in the group's last poll, conducted in October 2019.

Activist and organizer Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez was second, named by 9% of respondents. None of the other candidates were named by more than 7% of those polled.

The poll's margin of error is 4.09%.

The UT/Texas Tribune February poll differed significantly from The Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler poll released earlier this month. Hegar polled at 8%, State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) polled at 6% and no other candidate was named by more than 5% of respondents.

The close numbers indicate that Democratic primary race could be headed to a runoff election.