Super Tuesday

Hegar Holds Double-Digit Lead in Race for Democratic Senate Nomination, New Poll Shows

Twelve candidates are running for the Democratic nomination, which could end in a runoff election

By Julie Fine

NBC 5 News

A new poll shows MJ Hegar up by double digits in the race for Texas' Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Hegar, an Air Force veteran, has expanded her lead among 12 candidates in the race to oppose incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), according to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll. Hegar polled at 22% of self-identified democratic voters, compared with 12% in the group's last poll, conducted in October 2019.

Activist and organizer Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez was second, named by 9% of respondents. None of the other candidates were named by more than 7% of those polled.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

2020 Presidential Race 5 hours ago

Dallas Morning News Doesn’t Endorse Anyone for Presidential Candidate

mike bloomberg 7 hours ago

Bloomberg Unveils Plans for Americans’ Social Security, Retirement Savings

The poll's margin of error is 4.09%.

The UT/Texas Tribune February poll differed significantly from The Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler poll released earlier this month. Hegar polled at 8%, State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) polled at 6% and no other candidate was named by more than 5% of respondents.

The close numbers indicate that Democratic primary race could be headed to a runoff election.

This article tagged under:

Super TuesdayJOHN CORNYNmj hegarUS Senate
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us