Puerto Rico

Head of Puerto Rico's Financial Board Resigns

Natalie Jaresko is stepping down after a debt-restructuring deal reduced the largest portion of the island’s $70 billion public debt

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Natalie Jaresko, the executive director of Puerto Rico's financial oversight board, has announced her resignation, effective April 1.

Jaresko's exit comes after a federal judge approved a restructuring plan that reduces the largest portion of the U.S. territory’s $70 billion public debt. The plan cuts part of the debt, about $33 billion, to roughly $7 billion — significantly reducing annual repayments to bondholders who own Puerto Rico’s debt, to $1.15 billion.

“I am leaving the Oversight Board at a time of recovery and stability," Jaresko said in a statement. "I am confident that the road that led us to this milestone will take Puerto Rico further to growth and prosperity."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Puerto Rico Jan 18

Judge Signs Plan, Resolves Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Battle

24 hours ago

US to Modernize, Speed Up Work on Puerto Rico Power Grid

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoNatalie Jaresko
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us