DallasNews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott Pardons Seven Texans Ahead of Christmas

By James Barragan | The Dallas Morning News

greg abbott
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday granted full pardons to seven Texans convicted of minor crimes.

Abbott notified those pardoned two days before Christmas in keeping with a holiday tradition. The pardons are an annual rite for Texas governors who typically pardon people convicted of relatively minor offenses in the past.

Some criminal experts have criticized the practice, saying the pardon should be used to eliminate the criminal records of felons who have a tough time reentering society after their release because of criminal background checks.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

election results Nov 3

The Latest North Texas Election Results; Trump Keeps Texas Red

coronavirus relief 10 hours ago

House Democrats $2,000 Direct Payment Proposal Fails

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comGreg Abbott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us