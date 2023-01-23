Garland Lawmaker Takes on Issue of Hair Discrimination, Re-files CROWN Act

Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers, is once again, taking on the issue of hair discrimination.

“The Crown Act was the first bill that I knew I was going to refile,” said Rep. Bowers, D-Garland.

The bill protects men and women from hair discrimination. The Bill protects men and women from hair discrimination based on hair texture, and a protected hairstyle commonly associated with race. Protected hairstyles in the bill include braids, locks and twists.

“It is for the classroom, the workplace as well as in housing. Students have been held from graduation, they have been kept from the prom, they have been pulled off of basketball courts,” said Rep. Bowers.

Representative Bowers has worked with State Board of education Member Aicha Davis on raising awareness.

“A lot of school districts are open to listening to this type of conversation,” said Board Member Aicha Davis.

Davis, who represents Dallas and Tarrant Counties, says while she has not seen specific instances with students here, there have been some throughout the state. Davis is hopeful lawmakers will hear them.

“This session education seems to be a priority, and that is from both sides of the aisle, so I really hope that they understand the importance of this bill if you really prioritize public education,” added Davis.

Bowers says she has discussed this with House Speaker Dade Phelan, and he was receptive. The bill made it through a House committee last session, but time ran out before it could get a full vote.

“I do believe we have gained the support that we need across the state. We are still working on it,” said Rep. Davis.

Several states have already passed this legislation, and so has the City of Austin.

Read HB 567 here.