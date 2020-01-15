Former Vice President Joe Biden Talks Texas and Election Ahead

Fresh off the debate stage, former Vice President Joe Biden was in North Texas Wednesday. He spoke at the National Baptist Convention’s mid-winter board meeting, in Arlington. Before he spoke, he sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC 5 and the Dallas Morning News. We asked him why Texans should vote for him over the other candidates in the field.

“Well look, I think because I represent the broadest coalition of what constitutes the democratic party. But look, its presumptuous of me to say what Texans should do. Texans are going to do what they want to do, but I feel good about Texas because I’ve got a significant amount of support in the Latino community and in the African American community. That has been the source of my support. And in addition to that, you know, just hardworking people have been the base of how I have gotten elected all of the time,” said Biden.

Biden said if he becomes the nominee, he will put resources into flipping the state of Texas.

“I think Texas is gettable,” he added.

Biden comes to the lone star state, on the heels of Tex Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) decision to no longer participate in the refugee resettlement program. Biden does not agree. He also talked to us about the status of dreamers.

“I am going to send within the first week, not a joke, within the first week, an immigration bill to the United States Congress to allow a pathway to citizenship for 11 million dreamers,” said Biden.

Dallas Morning News Political Reporter Gromer Jeffers asked the former Vice president whether he would consider former presidential candidates Secretary Julian Castro, and U.s. Rep. Beto O’Rourke as a running mate.

“Yes, I would. I would consider either or both of them. Look, I have spoken to each of them and I spent some time talking to them. My plea to both of them is that they stay engaged. They are talented, talented people,” said Biden.