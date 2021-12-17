Former Trump DHS Official Ken Cuccinelli Meets with Jan. 6 Committee

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot interviewed former Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli last week, a representative for Cuccinelli confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

The representative said Cuccinelli, a DHS official during the Trump administration, was asked about the events of Jan. 6 and the agency's preparations for that day. He was also asked about his interactions with former President Donald Trump and ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during an interview that lasted four-and-a-half hours, the representative said.

Cuccinelli toured the Capitol on the night of Jan. 6 to survey the damage after rioters left the building.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.