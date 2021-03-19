marijuana

Five Staffers Let Go Over Marijuana Use, White House Says

The firings came despite the Biden administration's efforts to balance federal hiring guidelines with state legalization laws

Marijuana plants
Getty Images

The Biden administration said Friday that it had terminated five White House staffers over marijuana use as it tries to balance federal law and hiring guidelines with the drug's legalization in numerous states.

"We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted, linking an initial NBC News report on the changed guidelines. "As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy,” she wrote.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

election results Nov 3, 2020

The Latest North Texas Election Results; Trump Keeps Texas Red

China 1 hour ago

US, China Wrap Up Testy 1st Face-To-Face Talks Under Biden

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

marijuanaWhite Housefederal lawBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us