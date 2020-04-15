Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning, announcing her support for the former vice president in a tweeted video.

The Massachusetts senator and former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country."

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States," Warren wrote.

Her announcement rounds out a string of recent endorsements for Biden from party leaders as Democrats rally around the presumptive nominee.

Former President Barack Obama, the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures, endorsed Biden on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary, threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden in a web address on Tuesday. Biden served as Obama's Vice President from 2008-2016.

