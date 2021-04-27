early voting

Early Voting Ends Tuesday for May 1 Election

Early voting begins April 19 and ends April 27

NBC

Today, Tuesday, is the last day to vote early ahead of this Saturday's election.

Several key races are to be decided, including filling U.S. Rep. Ron Wright's vacant District 6 seat and mayoral elections in Fort Worth, Arlington and Plano, among others.

If you're unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page. Once you're registered, you'll still need a valid ID to vote in the state of Texas. The state accepts seven forms of identification:

  • A Texas driver's license
  • Texas election ID certificate
  • Texas ID card
  • Texas handgun license
  • U.S. Citizenship certificate with a photo
  • U.S. Military ID with a photo
  • U.S. Passport.

For voters ages 18-69, photo IDs CAN be expired for up to four years. For those over the age of 70, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

If you do not have a photo ID, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or an original of one of the following:

  • Certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document
  • Current utility bill
  • Bank statement
  • Government check
  • Paycheck
  • Government document with your name and address including your voter registration certificate.

Early voting begins April 19 and runs through April 27. Mail-in ballots must be received by May 1 unless a late-arriving deadline applies.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

