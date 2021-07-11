Donald Trump Papers Over Jan. 6 Riot, Hints at 2024 Comeback in CPAC Address

Donald Trump swept into Dallas on Sunday spinning tall tales about the 2020 election and the crowd that mobbed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 hoping to keep him in the White House despite his defeat.

“No evidence? There’s so much evidence,” he insisted at the Conservative Political Action Conference, harping on complaints that he’d been cheated of a second term because of a “rigged election” and basking in chants of “four more years” from thousands of activists who want him to make a comeback and mostly assume he’s already angling to do so.

Whipping the crowd to a frenzy, he vowed that once Republicans take back Congress in the 2022 midterms, “We will take back that glorious White House that sits so majestically in our nation’s capital.”

