Donald Trump, Joe Biden Locked in Dead Heat for Texas, DMN-UT-Tyler Poll Finds

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in a dead heat in the race for Texas, signaling that the Lone Star State is evolving into a presidential battleground.
A new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll shows that Trump and Biden are backed by 43% of poll respondents, with 5% opting for “other” candidates and only 9% undecided. Trump’s overall approval rating was 45%.
A February survey had Trump with a one-point lead over Biden, with 11% choosing neither.
Politics
Politics from around the world.
Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright Dnews - Dallas News