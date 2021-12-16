Build Back Better

Democrats Fall Short in Third Attempt to Get Immigration in Build Back Better Bill

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said he was "disappointed" and that the party is "considering what options remain"

Oliver Contreras | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Senate Democrats were informed Thursday that immigration provisions are ineligible for inclusion in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, marking the third time their efforts have fallen short.

The arcane Senate rules for the legislation mean House-passed immigration provisions to allow work permits for undocumented people must be jettisoned, according to the Senate official responsible for determining the budgetary restrictions.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin told reporters on Thursday he was "disappointed" upon hearing the news.

"We're considering what options remain," the Illinois Democrat said.

