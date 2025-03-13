Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona dies at 77

Longtime Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., died Thursday from “complications of his cancer treatment,” his office announced in a statement. He was 77.

Grijalva, who served in the House for more than 20 years, was elected to Congress in 2002. During that time he served as chair of the Natural Resources Committee, and most recently was the top Democrat on that House panel. He also was one of the leading progressive voices on Capitol Hill, and was the longest-serving co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, from 2009 to 2019.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He was a senior member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

"He was steadfast in his commitment to produce lasting change through environmental policies — as he would say, 'It’s for the babies.' He led the Natural Resources Committee without fear of repercussion, but with an urgency of the consequences of inaction," his staff said in a statement.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"His strong belief was that no matter where you’re from, one truth unites us all: everyone deserves the freedom to live a healthy life, and every child deserves a safe and fair chance at their future," the statement said.

Grijalva is the second House Democrat to die in office this month. First-term Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, suddenly died on March 5 after attending President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress the night before.

The Republican majority in the House has been extremely tight this Congress. Grijalva's death means the Republicans control 218 seats and the Democrats control 213 seats.

Grijalva represented Arizona's 7th district, a sprawling border district which stretched all the way from Tucson to Yuma and also included suburbs outside of Phoenix.

He began his career in public service as a community organizer in Tucson. He chaired the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board for six years before serving on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade.

Grijalva's health had been declining over the past year. In April 2024, he announced that his physician had diagnoses him with cancer after he had sought medical treatment for a persistent cough.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process," Grijalva said at the time, "but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

After the November election, six-term Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., launched a surprise bid against Grijalva, for the top Democratic spot on the Natural Resources Committee. Rather than fight for the post, Grijalva dropped out and threw his support behind a fellow Southwesterner, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M. Huffman easily defeated her.

Grijalva was last in the Capitol on Jan. 3, the first day of the new Congress, to be sworn in for the new term. He had lost a significant amount of weight and was in a wheelchair. Since then, he missed every House vote.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is expected to call a special election to fill the vacancy in the coming days. Grijalva's seat is deep blue and Democrats are expected to easily hold it.

The announcement of Grijalva's death came as House Democrats were gathering at their annual policy retreat in Virginia.

At a Progressive Caucus news conference Thursday, Chairman Greg Casar, D-Texas, called Grijalva "a champion of the environment and environmental justice" and "a real mentor and friend to me."

"I know the people of Arizona are in mourning, and our thoughts are really with his family, but it’s just some very, very difficult news for us today," Casar said just moments after the announcement.

"And I’d say both ... as a young Latino in politics, there were not that many Latino progressives with a real national profile to look up to, and he’s somebody that I just ... somebody that I looked up to and was able to serve with far too briefly."

NBC News' Rebecca Kaplan and Kyle Stewart contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: