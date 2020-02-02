Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Push in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidates crisscrossed Iowa over the weekend, squeezing in their last campaign events before the state's caucuses Monday.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a rally Sunday in Des Moines.

“I am here one more time to look you in the eye and ask you for your support,” he said.

The candidates leaned on volunteers to help shore up support before the nation's first contest is held.

“I have been going door-to-door for three days now in the snow, and it's freezing as hell, but it’s worth every minute of it,” volunteer Rick Duplantier said.

In Cedar Rapids, on a chilly morning, there was a long line to see Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). An indoor event had to be moved outside to accommodate the crowd.

“Our campaign is about bringing fundamental reform to American society,” the senator said.

Voters in Iowa take their responsibility as the first caucus in the nation very seriously.

“Us going first sets the tone for the rest of the states. The results here might sway people to vote for whoever wins here," said Adam Pullman of Cedar Rapids. "A lot of people travel to Iowa just to see how the process works. It’s just great seeing how many people are turning out this year."

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, lead the polls in Iowa. Biden held a Sunday rally in Des Moines.

“We need a president who is going to be ready on Day 1,” Biden said.

But caucuses can be unpredictable, and Wendy Dee, who recently moved to Iowa from Texas, will participate for the first time.

“I moved here in June, and now I get to do this, so I’m really excited,” she said.