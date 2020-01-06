Democratic Presidential Candidate Visits to Increase Ahead of Super Tuesday

With Super Tuesday less than two months away, Democratic presidential candidates are starting to become more visible in the Lone Star State.

Texas is a critical state come Super Tuesday, with its 262 delegates up for grabs. Though Texas is not a "winner-take-all" state, the delegate is haul is one of the largest in the country, meaning more candidates will stop in before March 3.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned to Texas Monday for fundraisers in Houston and Dallas over the next few days.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will spend two days in the Lone Star State next week, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be in Texas over the weekend. It will mark Bloomberg's third trip to Texas since he announced his candidacy.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) have already made stops in Texas, but when they return remains to be seen.

When the impeachment trial moves to the Senate, proceedings will run Mondays through Saturdays, which could significantly impact the senators' travel schedules.