Voters Turned Away, Polling Place Closes After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Tarrant County polling place was closed for the start of early voting Tuesday morning because a poll worker had been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Upwards of 300 voters were waiting in line by the time the Euless Senior Center, on West Midway Drive, was set to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to multiple witnesses. They only realized there was concern after 8 a.m. came and went and the doors had yet to open.

“It was frustrating,” said Darlene Beard, of Tarrant County, who said she arrived at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Voters expecting to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting were greeted by long lines in many places across North Texas, including the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, NBC 5’s Larry Collins reports.

Beard said she was not surprised that the coronavirus forced the temporary closure of any particular polling place, but expressed concern that more details were not provided to the people who, like her, had waited so long to vote.

“Voting is so important today that we need not be discouraged with what we see,” Beard said. “Nothing will stop me from allowing my vote to count. That’s just how important this is today.”

The Euless Senior Center was finally able to open for voters shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A news release from Tarrant County shortly before 11 confirmed the following:

Last night a poll worker that was trained on 10/8 informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, all workers that were in the same training class were asked to stay home and not show up for work today. This affected three early voting locations: Keller Town Hall, Villages of Woodland Springs and Euless Family Life Senior Center.