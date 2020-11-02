Tarrant County Needs More People to Count Record-Breaking Ballots

The Tarrant County Election Board authorized emergency approval on Monday to bring on more election officials to help count what is expected to be a record-breaking number of ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

Heider Garcia, the Tarrant County Election Administrator, said on Monday that upwards of 900,000-plus votes will be cast before Tuesday is over, which would be a record in Tarrant County.

Of those votes, as many as 200,000 or more are expected to be cast in-person by voters on Election Day, Garcia said.

Garcia stressed that he expects all votes that are in before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be counted before the night is over.

Tarrant County elections staffers are in a race to recount after scanners rejected about a third of the county’s mail-in ballots because of a bar code issue. The county elections administrator says the integrity of the ballots remains of utmost importance. NBC 5’s Lili Zheng explains how the process works.

Approximately 1 in 4 of the mail-in ballots that have been received to date continue to be rejected as unreadable by the system that is meant to count them, Garcia said, which has forced elections officials to review all of the unreadable ballots and “re-create” them, under the watchful eyes of party representatives, so that they can be properly counted.

Another reason that Tarrant County is in immediate need of more people to help count ballots, Garcia said, is because an unexpected number of people who had signed up to participate have backed out, most of whom have stated the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as their reason.