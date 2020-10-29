Senate Candidates Campaign in North Texas in Final Stretch

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) made a stop in Plano Thursday during a bus tour through Texas in the final days of the campaign.

Cornyn, the state's senior senator, is running for his fourth term. He said on Lone Star Politics he learned in Congress to try and find common ground to get things done.

“Whether it's criminal justice reform, whether it's anti-human trafficking law, first in 25 years creating essentially a crime victim's compensation fund. Things like the rape kit backlog or maybe natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey where we were able to get $30 billion in disaster relief for Texas. You can’t do that being new on the job,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn also talked about doing more when it comes to virus relief.

"We are learning as we go, and fortunately our doctors are learning how to treat patients and save lives in the process. But none of us have been through something like this before. But Congress has appropriated $3.8 trillion in relief. And I think we need to be more, which is very frustrating when Nancy Pelosi said nothing is better than something," said Cornyn.

Democrats view the lack of another relief package much differently.

Cornyn's challenger, Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, believes what she has to offer will help in Washington.

Hegar recently campaigned in North Texas as well.

“I actually have the right type of experience to serve Texas. I have served my country in uniform. I grew up here. I have worked in health care for five years. I have, you know, worked in tech, and I think we need to bring a little bit of business experience and a little servant leadership and some integrity to D.C.,” said Hegar.

Hegar ran for Congress in 2018 in a close race in a reliably red district. If she wins, she will push to get the public health situation under control.

“So we need widespread free access to testing. We need to fix our healthcare system. We need contact tracing. We need to protect frontline workers. We have hospital workers that I have been talking to this week that are buying their own PPE. We just need to do a better job of leading,” said Hegar.

According to a recent poll by the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler, Cornyn leads Hegar by 8 points.