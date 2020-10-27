Printing Issue Affects 1/3 of Mail-In Ballots in Tarrant County, Administrator Says

Tarrant County commissioners on Tuesday learned that a large portion of mail-in ballots that have been processed so far have been unreadable by the machine that scans them.

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia announced the development at Tuesday morning's county commissioners meeting. Garcia said the ballots had printing issues from the vendor and will need to be remade by hand by the Elections Office.

Garcia said all ballots will be counted, but the process of accounting for those with the printing issue will take longer than expected due to the number of ballots affected.

