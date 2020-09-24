November's Elections Less Than 40 Days Away: What You Need to Know

There are some big changes in how we vote in Texas because of COVID-19, and with that comes a number of questions and concerns going into the presidential election.

How do I register to vote, How can I apply to vote by mail, even where should I go to cast my ballot.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News are helping us help you navigate through a new way of doing things this election year. We talked to James Barragan, an Austin correspondent for The Dallas Morning News, to help us break down some of the pressing questions going into the presidential election.

The most recurring question is, what's the most important thing voters need to know heading into November - especially as thousands of North Texans prepare to vote during a pandemic.

“The number one most important thing is that people realize that election officials are doing the best that they can in order to allow people to vote safely. There’s been minimum health protocol requirements instituted by the state that are required across every county in Texas, and that included keeping six feet of distance at voting locations as well as having hand sanitizer on deck,” Barragan said. “But the other big, big thing to remember, is that people have to be registered by October 5th, that is the date that you have to sign up if you want to vote for the November presidential elections.

Barragan says if you’re voting in person, early voting is the way to go, and there are three weeks of it this time. Gov. Greg Abbott extended it by six days because of the pandemic. So if you are a person that has decided that they want to vote in person, and you feel comfortable doing it, you have three weeks from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.

To learn more about how you can sign up to vote by mail, and to ensure that your vote is counted without any issues, click here.