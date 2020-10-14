early voting

Markings on Your Ballot Do Not Make It Invalid; TX Secretary of State

A worker stamps a ballot at a drive-thru mail ballot hand delivery center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Governor Abbott announced that every county in Texas would only be allowed one drop off box for mail in ballots, citing concerns of voter fraud.
Getty Images

An NBC 5 viewer asked us about something that's been circling on social media.

They saw posts that say any extra ink or writing on ballots make them invalid.

We reached out to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. They told us that claim is false.

“This claim is false. In Texas, extraneous markings on a ballot will not invalidate the ballot -- it will still be counted,” said Stephen Chang, Director of Communications for the Office of the Secretary of State.

Don't forget, if you run into any issues while voting, we want to hear about it.

Email your tips to investigate@nbcdfw.com.

Early Voting Wait Times

Voting locations are open at different times on different days. Click here to see a schedule by county. Anyone standing in line at when the polling location closes will be allowed to vote.

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races
