Markings on Your Ballot Do Not Make It Invalid; TX Secretary of State

An NBC 5 viewer asked us about something that's been circling on social media.

They saw posts that say any extra ink or writing on ballots make them invalid.

We reached out to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. They told us that claim is false.

“This claim is false. In Texas, extraneous markings on a ballot will not invalidate the ballot -- it will still be counted,” said Stephen Chang, Director of Communications for the Office of the Secretary of State.

Early Voting Wait Times

Voting locations are open at different times on different days. Click here to see a schedule by county. Anyone standing in line at when the polling location closes will be allowed to vote.

