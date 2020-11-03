Live Updates: Election Day in North Texas and Around the Lone Star State

This story will be updated throughout the day with breaking election news and developments. Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.

Unusually tight races were expected Tuesday in Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting, and Democrats were eyeing possible inroads to power in what has been the nation’s largest Republican stronghold.

Nearly 10 million of the state’s 16.9 million registered voters had voted in Texas before Election Day, with early voting extended because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 18,000 people in the state. That surpassed the total number of votes from the 2016 general election.

The Texas House is in play for the first time in nearly two decades, while there is tighter than usual competition for multiple congressional seats in historically red districts. Democrats are even eyeing GOP Sen. John Cornyn’s seat and think they have a chance to carry the state in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, mail ballots continue to pour in from across the state after months of legal challenges from state and party officials on the absentee votes, including who was eligible and where they could be dropped off.

In Texas, voters must be 65 years or older; disabled or out of the county on Election Day and during early voting to apply for a mail ballot. Officials from the U.S. Postal Service warned the Texas Secretary of State’s office that given the state’s current ballot deadlines, they could not guarantee some ballots would make it to voters or be mailed in on time.

Live Updates

7 a.m. - Polls are open! Click here to check our voter guide with key things to know before you go to the polls.

6:30 a.m. - Lines are already forming at polling locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. Click here to find your polling place and check wait times, if available.

4:30 a.m. - NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston forecasts beautiful weather for Election Day. Today's high will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies here in North Texas. Click here to see the full forecast.