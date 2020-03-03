Bernie Sanders

LGBTQ Voters Flock to Bernie Sanders, NBC News Exit Poll Finds

In addition to the 42 percent of such voters who went for Sanders, I-Vt., 22 percent backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

A monitor displays the CNN network calling Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, the projected winner of the state of Vermont during a primary night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Getty Images

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans — long a reliable voting bloc for Democrats — made up a disproportionately high 9 percent of the electorate in the Super Tuesday contests, and more than 40 percent of them voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.

The poll, which was conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, found that slightly less than 1 of every 10 voters identified as "LGBT." In addition to the 42 percent of such voters who went for Sanders, I-Vt., 22 percent backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — meaning two-thirds of all LGBT votes went to the two most progressive Democrats on the ballot.

The two most competitive centrists in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got 19 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had been the only openly gay candidate in the race, received 6 percent of the LGBT support, as he suspended his campaign Sunday after early voting had commenced in several states.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Super Tuesday Feb 28

Super Tuesday Guide for 2020 Primary

pierce bush 21 mins ago

Grandson of Late President Bush Fails in Congressional Bid

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Bernie SandersLGBTQElection 2020
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us