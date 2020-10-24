Food Drive Organizers Encourage People to Vote During Rally in South Dallas

Less than two weeks before Election Day, community leaders in South Dallas are encouraging residents to get out and vote.

Abounding Prosperity, Inc. hosted a 'Get Out the Vote Rally' and food drive on Saturday to stress how important it is that every voter’s voice is heard.

“If you’re affected by everything going on you should certainly cast your vote,” said Kirk Myers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity. “We’re not telling anyone who to vote for, but we certainly are telling them to vote the issues that are of importance to them.”

Each week Abounding Prosperity serves food boxes to residents in need in South Dallas. Volunteers have served over 3,000 boxes since March.

“People right now are struggling to keep food on the table and I’m truly blessed that we have the opportunity to serve those needs,” said Ralph Adams, Director of Workforce Development. “We want to make sure that, not only adults but children have the food they need.”

The group led a caravan from 1705 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. to the voting polls at the MLK Center Gym located at 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue in hopes that people would be motivated to vote early.

“We want each individual to know that their vote does count and that their voice is important,” said Tamara Stephanie, COO of Abounding Prosperity.

With Election Day just over a week away, organizers say the needs in this community are greater than ever.

“People are hurting, businesses are closed. People are having their everyday needs being questioned,” said Myers.

Event organizers say they hope people understand that their vote counts and every voice deserves to be heard.

“We’ve got to get out and vote because the next four years will affect us here in this community and communities across the nation,” said Stephanie.

Abounding Prosperity is a nonprofit corporation founded in November of 2006 that provides services that address health, social and economic disparities among Black Americans. The organization is accepting applications for its rental and utility assistance program in partnership with the City of Dallas Office of Community Care. For more information www.aboundingprosperity.org.