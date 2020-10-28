Federal Judge Counters Gov. Abbott, Says Texas Mask Mandate Must Extend Inside Polling Places

A federal judge has ruled that Texas' statewide mask mandate must extend to inside polling places. But election officials Wednesday did not appear to be rushing to enforce the order.

The order was handed down after more than 8 million people have already cast ballots in the state.

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam said not requiring face coverings in Texas polling places created a discriminatory burden on Black and Latino voters, who are at higher risk of death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NBC 5 that he didn't think the change would have much impact in Dallas County where most people have been wearing masks.

"I think it's just a matter of human decency to do that when you're around a bunch of strangers," Jenkins said. "I'm glad that the courts have stepped in and now everyone can feel more safe in polling places."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately appealed Tuesday's ruling.

Texas is three weeks into early voting, which ends Friday, but Pulliam said enforcing a mask order would not be disruptive.

On Tuesday, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he'd tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was now quarantining with his family and that he would not be able to continue greeting voters at county polling locations.

Hill is the second county judge in North Texas' four largest counties to test positive for COVID-19. Denton County Judge Andy Eads tested positive in mid-October.