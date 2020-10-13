Early Voting Begins At Allen's ‘Mega Vote Center'

Known for hosting big events in Collin County, voters lined up outside the Allen Events Center on Tuesday for perhaps the biggest event of 2020.

“I’ve known who I was going to vote for for a long time and I’m excited to be here,” said voter Betsy Gustafson.

With the pandemic canceling games and concerts, for the first time the Allen facility is open to voters.

Able to accommodate a large number of people while social distancing, it’s considered a 'Mega Vote Center' in the county.

Workers could be seen wiping down doors and windows as people in masks waited to enter.

“I don’t really like crowds and with the whole [coronavirus] going around, I’d like to get it out of the way as soon as possible,” said first-time voter Amber Meeks. “They did give us little Q-tips to touch things with so I was really happy about that, I didn’t want to touch anything.”

After leaving the polling location, families could be seen snapping selfies to mark the moment, including father and son Daniel & Jordan Arrezola.

It was son Jordan’s first time to vote.

“Just to experience that first time together I thought it would be awesome,” said Jordan Arrezola.

For a first time location, most voters we spoke with said the process seemed to move smooth inside and they didn’t want to wait any longer to cast their ballot in 2020.

“[It’s] 35 minutes out of your day. If you have it, do it,” said voter Scott Finch.

“I didn’t want to take the risk of getting sick or missing my vote, so I was like ‘today’s the day’,” said voter Christine Bell.

Voters can vote at any county polling place during early voting or on Election Day.

North Texans Proud to Say ‘I Voted'

