Dallas ISD Asking Voters to Consider Record $3.7 Billion Bond Package

The $3.7 billion would touch nearly every building in the state's second-largest school district over the next decade, with over $1.9 billion allocated for modernization and renovations

By Evan Anderson

When you head to the polls in Dallas County, you're voting for more than just candidates. The Dallas ISD is asking voters to consider approving a $3.7 billion bond package, the largest in Texas history.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News report the package is required by state law to be broken up into five different pieces.

It will would touch nearly every building in the state's second-largest school district over the next decade, with over $1.9 billion allocated for modernizations and renovations. Ten new facilities and 14 replacement campuses would be constructed, at a cost of $1.1 billion.

"There is a need for equity in Dallas ISD. There are schools in certain parts of our community who have never gotten what they deserve and a lot of this bond is going to ultimately go to improving schools in our areas that have historically been disinvested in," said Dallas ISD Board of Trustee, Miguel Solis.  

Solis says despite having to put language on the ballot which says, "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE," he was quick to point out that the district's property tax rate would not change if the bond is passed.

For a complete breakdown of the bond package, including planning information and how you can provide your input: https://www.dallasisd.org/bond2020

