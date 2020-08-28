Elections 2020

Dallas County Looking for High School Election Workers

Coordinators say students have the opportunity to be a part of history

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Dallas County is looking for local high schoolers to become election workers in what's shaping up to be a historical year for voters.

Experts say voter turnout in 2020 could reach the highest levels in decades.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving Aug 26

Yaser Said, Taxi Driver Accused of Killing Teen Daughters in 2008, Caught in North Texas

Dallas County Elections is certainly preparing for a big year. Applications for the student election worker program are now open.

Laura Varela, who oversees both the student program and the bilingual program for the county’s election office, said she’s expecting around 1,500 students to apply, which is twice as many from the 2016 election.

She said the students are needed now more than ever.

Many of the election workers are elderly and retired, part of the at-risk population for COVID-19. Varela said the department needs those students to fill the gaps at polling locations.

They also need the student’s help with changing technology. Because of the pandemic, many aspects of the polls have switched to touchless technology like tablets and styluses.

Students will also be extensively trained in electoral laws and procedures.

The program has even led some students to reshape their future in many ways.

"Some of them are becoming judges, so they're actually the manager of a polling location. We've had that happen during the runoffs,” said Varela. "So they're running polls now. They are becoming more involved. And they are learning early on that it is important to participate and to be registered."

The program is for current high school students only. They must be at least 16 years old come election day and if they are 18, they must be registered to vote.

The pay is $16 per hour. Students can also earn community hours in addition to pay.

Students will need to complete an online training course in the weeks leading up to the election. The deadline to apply for the student election worker program is September 28.

Click here to start the application.

This article tagged under:

Elections 2020Dallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us