Biden Tries to Keep Wisconsin Voters' Attention on Trump's Pandemic Response

Trump and the GOP, however, have mostly shifted their message in recent days to the vacancy on the Supreme Court

Joe Biden on Monday visited the key battleground state of Wisconsin, where Covid-19 cases have surged recently, to bear down hard on his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, even as the president has turned his attention to the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Biden’s trip to an aluminum foundry in Manitowoc, about 70 miles north of Milwaukee, was his second to Wisconsin in recent weeks, underscoring the attention his campaign has begun devoting to the state. Earlier this month, Biden visited Kenosha, the site of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and ensuing unrest, earlier this month. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also visited Kenosha earlier this month.

Pointing out that "it’s been so long" since the pandemic began, and noting that the nation had just passed the "tragic milestone" of 200,000 people dead from the coronavirus, Biden expressed concern that Republican leaders, as well as voters, have begun to tune out the pain of the outbreak.

"I worry we’re at risk of becoming numb to the toll that’s taking on us," he said. "We can't let that happen ... All the president does is deliberately change the subject."

