Joe Biden

Biden Debuts Podcast in His Virtual Campaign for President

The podcast is another way for the Biden campaign to try to connect with voters confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a virtual press briefing on a laptop computer in this arranged photograph in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden took his virtual presidential campaign to the next level Monday when he launched a podcast as the coronavirus forces him to get creative in reaching voters otherwise distracted by a global pandemic, NBC News reports.

The podcast "Here’s the Deal" is intended to provide listeners "a voice of clarity during uncertain times" by delving into pressing subjects affecting Americans' day-to-day lives in conversations between Biden and "national top experts," according to its media kit.

"Hey, Team Biden. It’s Joe, and I’m sitting in Wilmington, Delaware," Biden says at the top of the debut podcast. "It’s a scary time, people are confused, things are changing every day, every hour so I wanted to have this conversation with you now if we could."

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Joe Biden Mar 24

Biden’s Business Allies Are Pushing Harris, Klobuchar as Potential VP Picks

2020 Presidential Race Mar 24

Coronavirus Suddenly Upends Campaign Themes for Both Parties

The podcast is another way for the campaign to try to connect with voters confined to their homes -- a challenge recent political candidates have not had to face. The launch comes one week after Biden debuted his home TV studio in his basement, where he was able to reinsert himself into the national conversation on cable news following several technical difficulties encountered in his first week of "working from home."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe BidencoronavirusElections 2020podcast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us