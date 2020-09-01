Dallas County

Dallas County Commissioners to Weigh Pay Raise for Elected Officials

By Alanna Quillen

Talk of a pay raise for Dallas County leaders is up for discussion inside Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.

Not everyone is happy about it. The day started with a handful of protestors outside the Dallas County Administration building, questioning a proposal of a 2% pay raise for commissioners and elected officials that will be addressed in Tuesday’s agenda.

This type of pay raise occurs every year, as approved by county leaders. It comes at a time that county administration will begin hashing out the next fiscal budget.

Some say it's deserved. But others are opposing this two percent raise happening during a global pandemic and one of the most difficult times our economy has ever faced.

According to county documents, those included in the pay raise include the commissioners, Dallas County Sheriff, Constables, the Dallas County clerk and County Tax Assessor.

The proposed raise in pay increases those monthly totals slightly.

According to the court order, the 2% increase in salaries equates to more than $40,000 of additional money in the budget.

Other big topics in Tuesday's meeting include an update on West Nile virus, election issues, contact tracing and the latest on COVID-19 cases in the county.

