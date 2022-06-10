Dallas Council to Consider Firing, Disciplining City Manager T.C. Broadnax

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, under fire over his response to criticism of the city’s beleaguered construction permitting process, could face disciplinary action or be fired during a hastily called council meeting.

Mayor Eric Johnson and three council members have separately asked that the closed session meeting take place on Wednesday, which is typically a day of staff briefings. The mayor’s memo sent Friday says the purpose of the special called meeting is to “discuss and evaluate the performance and employment of City Manager T.C. Broadnax.”

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Johnson offered the following statement to NBC 5.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I believe it is time for a change in city management. Several of my duly elected colleagues on the Dallas City Council have made it clear in recent days that they also believe it is time for a change. We are ready to move forward and discuss how best to build for the future of our great city and its amazing people, and that is why I have placed the item on the City Council’s agenda for next week.”