Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne Officially Sworn in to 117th Congress

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) was officially sworn-in to the 117th Congress on Sunday.

She is the second Republican woman in Texas to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, and she joins a freshmen class with a historic number of Republican women serving in the House.

"It was the honor of a lifetime to officially be sworn-in alongside my family yesterday," Van Duyne said. "I could not be more grateful to the people of Texas's 24th Congressional District for the opportunity to be their voice in Washington, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver real results for North Texans."

Van Duyne previously served as Mayor of Irving and Regional Administrator for the Trump Administration's Department of Housing and Urban Development.