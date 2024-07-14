The 2024 Republican National Convention is set to take place this week, with the eyes of the political world on Wisconsin as former President Donald Trump officially receives his party’s nomination.

Trump was injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, with one person killed and two others seriously hurt in the attack.

That act of violence will surely impact how the convention will proceed in coming days, with heavily scrutinized security operations and altered speeches likely being the order of the day as Republicans gather in Wisconsin.

So when will the convention take place? Who is set to address delegates? Here’s everything you need to know about the event this week.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When will the convention take place?

The official convention kickoff will take place Monday, with two sessions occurring at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. Sessions are also scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, with the final day expected to be when Trump will officially deliver his remarks after securing the nomination.

During his press debriefing on Sunday following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden revealed he has instructed the Secret Service to review all security measures ahead of the Republic National Convention that is set to start on Monday in Milwaukee

How can I watch the 2024 RNC?

All five floor sessions of the Republican National Convention will be livestreamed in the video player above. Speeches will also be available on the our 24/7 streaming channel.

Streaming times include (all times Central):

Monday – 12:50 p.m. — 4:41 p.m. and 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Tuesday – 5 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Wednesday – 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Thursday – 6 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.

NBC will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 9 p.m. ET. This coverage will include headline speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters and other experts ahead of the November election.

Who will Trump’s running mate be?

With the convention set to begin Monday, it’s still unclear who Trump’s running mate will be on the ticket, and it’s also not known when that announcement will be made.

It’s largely believed that there are four leading candidates for the role, including Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also believed to be in the running to be the vice presidential nominee.

Democrats and Republicans expressed concern following the shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Who is expected to speak during the convention?

All four of the potential VP candidates will be given speaking slots during the convention, with everything culminating when Trump addresses the convention on Thursday.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump’s former presidential rivals are all expected to speak, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also secured speaking slots.

How will security change after Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump?

Following Saturday’s assassination attempt, security is expected to be as tight as ever around the convention, but Republican officials tell NBC News that there aren’t any plans to curtail the week’s events in the wake of the shooting.

President Joe Biden has ordered a full review of all security measures for the event, ordering the Secret Service to also investigate how its protection protocols were followed on Saturday.

Police from around the Midwest will assist Milwaukee officials in securing the event, which has been declared a National Special Security Event, opening up additional resources from the Department of Homeland Security.

Where can I find the Republican Party's 2024 platform?

The Republican National Committee released the party's platform last week ahead of Monday's start to the convention. The 16-page document has limited specifics on many key issues and adopts former President Donald Trump’s position on abortion, opposing a federal ban and handing over the decision on limits to the states. The omission of language on a national ban for the first time in 40 years comes as the Republican nominee seeks to appeal to swing voters by downplaying the issue.

The platform lays out 20 "promises" that mirrors Trump's Truth Social posts in its slogans and capitalized letters. It also makes Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, an official tagline of the Republican party.

They address immigration, the economy, energy, taxes and crime, but avoids mentioning the word "abortion" in any of the key points.

What are the daily themes the convention will emphasize?

The Republican National Committee released a list of four daily "themes" that it will hit on during the four-day event.

Monday will start with "Make America Wealthy Once Again," focusing on economic policies, regulation cuts and reworked trade deals, according to the GOP.

Tuesday will be "Make America Safe Once Again," with Trump's proposals to bolster law enforcement and combat drug and human trafficking.

Wednesday's theme is "Make America Strong Once Again," focusing on foreign policy initiatives championed by Trump's campaign.

Thursday's theme will be "Make America Great Once Again," culminating with Trump's remarks to the convention's delegates.