CDC Expected to Announce New Eviction Moratorium After Days of Pressure

The CDC is expected to take new action on Tuesday to protect renters at risk of being evicted after progressive Democrats waged a pressure campaign in recent days criticizing the White House for allowing the eviction moratorium to expire.

President Joe Biden declined to preview the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement when asked by reporters on Tuesday afternoon. But he said he expects them to act, acknowledging that the effort will likely be challenged in court.

"My hope is it's going to be a new moratorium, that in some way — and I'm not going to announce it now, I'll let them announce it — in some way covers close to 90% of the American people or renters," Biden said.

The original ban was put in place in September in an effort to keep people in their homes. The moratorium was extended multiple times, but the CDC made clear in June that a court order prohibited them from extending it beyond July 31.

