Candidates for Texas' 25th Congressional District Differ on Top Priorities

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R) has held Texas' 25th Congressional district since 2012. He's running for the second straight election against Democratic challenger Julie Oliver.

The district stretches from the southernmost portions of Tarrant County to parts of Hays County -- south of Austin. It includes the University of Texas at Austin and Fort Hood.

In 2018, Williams defeated Oliver by more than nine points and said consistency is part of the reason voters should send him back to Washington.

“We have had a pretty simple platform since 2012. Lower taxes, less government, cut spending, defend borders, listen to your generals, understand the 10th Amendment, always stay with Israel and we have added another one. That is defend the police, not defund the police,” he said.

As for his accomplishments since he was first elected, Williams pointed to upgrades at the barracks and other facilities at Fort Hood and tax reform.

He said his top priority involved the latter issue.

“I think that we need to make tax cuts permanent,” he said.

Democrats have hopes they can flip the seat.

Oliver lost to Williams in 2018, but raised almost $1 million in the third quarter this year and pointed to her 15 years working in health care finance.

“We need somebody who has the expertise in Congress to tackle that,” she said.

Oliver, who is new to politics, said health care would be her first priority.

“If we want to tackle it with a real sense of expertise, and knowing how to lower the costs, that is what my career has been built upon," she said. "I know how to lower health care costs. I know how we can make prescription drugs more affordable and at the same time we have to rebuild our economy."

Bill Kelsey is running as a Libertarian candidate on a platform of comprehensive immigration reform and simplifying the tax code.