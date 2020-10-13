Decision 2020

Candidates for Texas' 25th Congressional District Differ on Top Priorities

The district is a target of Democrats in 2020

FILE - Right: Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol, January 27, 2015. Left: Julie Oliver, attorney and candidate for US House District 25 (D) speaks during #CloseTheCamps: MoveOn, United We Dream, American Friends Service Committee, and Families Belong Together led protests across the country at members of Congress's offices to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers that subject children and families to horrific conditions. Constituents delivered a letter asking the members to visit a detention facility this week, stop funding family detention and deportation, and use all their powers to close the camps on July 2, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Rick Kern/Getty Images for MoveOn.org Civic Action

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R) has held Texas' 25th Congressional district since 2012. He's running for the second straight election against Democratic challenger Julie Oliver.

The district stretches from the southernmost portions of Tarrant County to parts of Hays County -- south of Austin. It includes the University of Texas at Austin and Fort Hood.

In 2018, Williams defeated Oliver by more than nine points and said consistency is part of the reason voters should send him back to Washington.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Census 2020 21 mins ago

US Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census for Now

early voting 23 mins ago

Despite COVID-19 Fears, Texas Sends Most Voters to the Polls

“We have had a pretty simple platform since 2012. Lower taxes, less government, cut spending, defend borders, listen to your generals, understand the 10th Amendment, always stay with Israel and we have added another one. That is defend the police, not defund the police,” he said.

As for his accomplishments since he was first elected, Williams pointed to upgrades at the barracks and other facilities at Fort Hood and tax reform.

He said his top priority involved the latter issue.

“I think that we need to make tax cuts permanent,” he said.

Democrats have hopes they can flip the seat.

Oliver lost to Williams in 2018, but raised almost $1 million in the third quarter this year and pointed to her 15 years working in health care finance.

“We need somebody who has the expertise in Congress to tackle that,” she said.

Oliver, who is new to politics, said health care would be her first priority.

“If we want to tackle it with a real sense of expertise, and knowing how to lower the costs, that is what my career has been built upon," she said. "I know how to lower health care costs. I know how we can make prescription drugs more affordable and at the same time we have to rebuild our economy."

Bill Kelsey is running as a Libertarian candidate on a platform of comprehensive immigration reform and simplifying the tax code.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Roger Williamsjulie oliver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us