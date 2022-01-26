California City Approves 1st US Liability Insurance Law for Gun Owners

A California city voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what’s believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States.

The San Jose City Council overwhelmingly approved the measure despite opposition from some gun owners who said it would violate their Second Amendment rights.

"Thank you to my council colleagues who continue to show their commitment to reducing gun violence and its devastation in our community," San José Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

The council also voted to require thousands of gun owners in the city to pay a small fee, which would be used for firearm safety education and services such as domestic violence prevention and mental health services.

The proposal aims at reducing gun violence in the San Francisco Bay Area city.

"Following unthinkable tragedies from gun violence, San José has taken action that will save lives," said Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a group that works to pass stricter gun laws. "Our grassroots volunteers have been proud to work hand-in-hand with the mayor, city council, and community partners to help get this innovative package of gun safety laws crafted and across the finish line."