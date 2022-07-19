Billionaire George Soros Donates $1M to Texas Governor Candidate Beto O'Rourke

Democratic mega-donor George Soros and an Austin-area couple each gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott.

While Texans gave $14.5 million to the Democrat's campaign, nearly half of O'Rourke's record-breaking $27.6 million fundraising haul came from out-of-state donors.

The details come from an O'Rourke campaign finance report so huge it took several days to upload to the Texas Ethics Commission website.

