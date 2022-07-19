Beto O'Rourke

Billionaire George Soros Donates $1M to Texas Governor Candidate Beto O'Rourke

Meanwhile, Gov. Gregg Abbott gets more than half of his $25M haul from just 62 people

By Allie Morris, the Dallas Morning News and Robert T. Garrett, the Dallas Morning News

Democratic mega-donor George Soros and an Austin-area couple each gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott.

While Texans gave $14.5 million to the Democrat's campaign, nearly half of O'Rourke's record-breaking $27.6 million fundraising haul came from out-of-state donors.

The details come from an O'Rourke campaign finance report so huge it took several days to upload to the Texas Ethics Commission website.

Click here to read more about the donations made to both gubernatorial candidates from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

