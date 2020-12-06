Xavier Becerra

Biden Will Pick California AG Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services

The incoming administration has tried to elevate more diverse candidates to frontline positions

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, three sources familiar with the decision said.

Becerra, 62, is a former 12-term member of the House of Representatives and a vigorous defender of the Affordable Care Act who led the defense of the law in the Supreme Court last month, NBC News reports.

The incoming administration has tried to elevate more diverse candidates to frontline positions. Biden offered Becerra the position in a Friday phone call.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

election results Nov 3

The Latest North Texas Election Results; Trump Keeps Texas Red

DallasNews.com 4 hours ago

Frisco Lawmaker Files First Bill in Response to Serial Murder Spree Tied by Police to Billy Chemirmir

In 2016, Becerra was elected in California to run the largest state department of justice in the country, succeeding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the position after she was elected to the Senate. His experience in that role, which included working with GOP officials to increase access to new COVID-19 treatments and spearheading legal challenges to opioid manufacturers, all factored into earning him the final nod, according to the individuals who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement planned for Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Xavier BecerraCaliforniaBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us