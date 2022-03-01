State of the Union 2022

Biden Wants to ‘Secure the Border and Fix the Immigration System'

Getty Images

Biden on Tuesday said that securing the U.S. border and fixing the immigration system are necessary to "advance liberty and justice."

Providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants such as Dreamers, immigrants on temporary status, farmworkers and essential workers is "not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do."

"Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite," Biden said. That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us