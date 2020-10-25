DallasNews.com

Biden Rebounds in Texas; Hegar Slightly Narrows Cornyn's Lead, New Poll Finds

A new Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler poll shows Texas is up for grabs, with the former vice president posting gains among independents, Hispanics

By Robert T. Garrett | The Dallas Morning News

Former Vice President Joe Biden has regained a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, after wooing more independents and Hispanics, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler.

Biden’s lead among likely voters is 48%-45%, within the poll’s margin of error.

In the Texas race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent John Cornyn lost a bit more ground against Democrat MJ Hegar. Cornyn’s lead now stands at 8 points, down from 11 in September.

