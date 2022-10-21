Biden on Debt Relief Critics: ‘Who the Hell Do They Think They Are?'

President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

Speaking at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants, Biden touted the first-week statistics since the application was beta-launched last Friday. He officially unveiled it at the White House on Monday.

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000. The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

Biden highlighted the ease of the application, which doesn't require users to upload any forms or to create an account.

“Folks, it takes less than 5 minutes,” Biden said. He said the “vast majority” of applicants are able to submit for relief from their phones.

Biden blasted Republicans who have criticized his relief program, saying “their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical."

“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans," Biden said. "Officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars of pandemic relief loans forgiven, who are now attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans."

Biden specifically called out GOP Reps. Vern Buchanan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program," Biden said. "She said, ‘It’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle class Americans.' Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida said our plan was 'reckless.' Guess how much he got in that program forgiven? Two million and three hundred thousand dollars. This is not a joke."

Biden also mentioned Senator Ted Cruz.

“Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas," Biden said. "He said it’s for “slackers” who don’t deserve relief."

Asked Biden to the crowd, “Who the hell do they think they are?”