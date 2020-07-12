Dallasnews.com

Biden Builds 5-Point Lead Over Trump in Texas, New DMN/UT-Tyler Poll Finds

Amid rollbacks of the state’s COVID-19 reopenings, Gov. Greg Abbott has also lost some luster. And in the past seven days, 82% of Texans wore a mask, the poll finds

By Robert T. Garrett | The Dallas Morning News

Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden (right).
Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has built a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in Texas as unease over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic mounts, a new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll has found.

Biden had 46% support to Trump’s 41%. If the general election were held today, the outcome could depend on the 14% of voters who were undecided or named someone else.

Biden’s lead, which comes after he and Trump were tied 43%-43% in The News and UT-Tyler’s April survey, is significant, if barely: The poll, conducted June 29 through July 7, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.24 percentage points.

