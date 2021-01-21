Immigration

DHS to Pause Some Deportations During Biden's First 100 Days to Review Policies

The move by David Pekoske, the acting secretary of homeland security, comes on the first day of the Biden administration

The Biden administration late Wednesday ordered a pause on some deportations for 100 days starting no later than Friday as it reviews enforcement policies, NBC News reports.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske directed a review of immigration enforcement practices and policies.

"For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," a statement read.

The move comes on the first day of President Joe Biden's administration. Biden was sworn in as the 46th president earlier Wednesday.

