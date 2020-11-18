Joe Biden

Current and Former Trump Officials Privately Reach Out to President-Elect Biden

The officials stressed that the outreach does not replace the national security and COVID-19 briefings the Trump administration has been refusing to provide President-elect Biden

Current and former Trump administration officials have privately reached out to President-elect Joe Biden's transition teams even as the president continues to refuse defeat and falsely claim victory, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Two Biden transition officials told NBC News on Wednesday that it was only a few current and former Trump administration officials and was described as "not a big deal." However, it suggests there are people in the president's orbit who believe Biden will be the next president even if Trump refuses to concede and his legal team mounts meritless lawsuits to challenge the results in several states.

The story was first reported by CNN.

The officials stressed that the outreach is not in any way a replacement for the national security and COVID-19 briefings the Trump administration refuses to provide Biden's teams.

