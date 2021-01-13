Biden to Nominate Samantha Power to Lead Foreign Aid Agency

Signaling a dramatic new direction for U.S. foreign assistance, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he will nominate former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to head the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to transition officials.

Biden is also expected to enhance Power's role by elevating the position to membership on the National Security Council.

In a prepared statement obtained by NBC News, Biden called Power "a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity."

"As USAID Administrator," Biden said, "she will work with our partners to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, lift up vulnerable communities, fight for the value of every human being, and advance American ideals and interests around the globe."

