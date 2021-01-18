Joe Biden

Biden Readies Sweeping Rollback of Trump-Era Abortion Crackdown

"We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years," said Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson

Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater
Matt Slocum/AP Photo

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to roll back several of the Trump administration's most restrictive sexual and reproductive health policies, including limits on abortion, NBC News reports.

Reproductive rights advocates expect Biden to quickly overturn Trump-era rules, like banning federal funds for foreign and national health organizations that promote and provide abortion and giving employers more freedom to deny free contraceptive coverage for their workers.

"We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years, but knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

The Biden Transition

President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his transition team prepare to take office

Kamala Harris 3 hours ago

Harris Prepares for Central Role in Biden's White House

Inauguration Day 4 hours ago

History-Making Kicker Sarah Fuller Invited to Biden Inauguration

Biden is a devout Roman Catholic, and his position on abortion has evolved throughout his career. Most recently, in 2019, he dropped his long-standing support of the Hyde Amendment, a decades-old policy restricting federal funding for abortions, after having faced mounting criticism. He has also vowed to codify Roe v. Wade and to fight state-level policies limiting access to abortion.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenabortionPlanned Parenthood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us