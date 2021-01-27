Immigration

Biden Likely to Delay Immigration Task Force and Executive Orders

During his presidential campaign, Biden ran ads promising to establish a task force to reunite separated migrant families "on his first day as president

In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The White House is likely to delay its roll out of a string of executive orders on immigration, including the long-awaited announcement of a task force to reunite migrant families separated under the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden ran ads promising to establish a task force "on his first day as president." In a memo outlining early executive actions, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration would "start the difficult but critical work of reuniting families separated at the border." A separate planning document circulated among Biden officials indicated the immigration executive action would be unveiled on Friday.

Sources involved with the discussions say they are delayed "by at least a few days," but declined to say what is causing the delay.

The Biden Administration

President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his administration

Immigration 7 hours ago

Broken by Trump, US Refugee Program Aims to Return Stronger

U.S. Department of State 11 hours ago

Biden Pauses Trump Policies as Blinken Takes Diplomatic Helm

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us