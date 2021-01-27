Biden Likely to Delay Immigration Task Force and Executive Orders

The White House is likely to delay its roll out of a string of executive orders on immigration, including the long-awaited announcement of a task force to reunite migrant families separated under the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden ran ads promising to establish a task force "on his first day as president." In a memo outlining early executive actions, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration would "start the difficult but critical work of reuniting families separated at the border." A separate planning document circulated among Biden officials indicated the immigration executive action would be unveiled on Friday.

Sources involved with the discussions say they are delayed "by at least a few days," but declined to say what is causing the delay.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com