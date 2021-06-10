Fort Worth

Betsy Price Announces Run for Tarrant County Judge

The general election for Tarrant County Judge is set for Nov. 8

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Soon-to-be former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has announced her intention to run for Tarrant County Judge.

Price, who decided to not run for reelection in Fort Worth, will take a few months to relax and enjoy family time before her campaign for Tarrant County Judge kicks into high gear after Labor Day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced he would not seek reelection.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

real estate 20 mins ago

More Millennials Are Having Homebuyer Regrets, Survey Shows

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Free Concert Series From Fort Worth Public Library

“I believe I have a lot to offer. An experienced leader, born and raised here in this community, having served in the county for 11 years before, I have great knowledge of county leadership and a track record you can follow,” Price said. “People can look at my track record as Tax Accessor and as mayor.”

Price said there are a number of issues she hopes to tackle on a county level including education and public health.

“The way this county has grown and along with Fort Worth, we are going to have to expand public health. There is a lot of work yet to be done,” Price said. “The county deserves an energetic, focused, experienced leader. Glen Whitley has done just that. He's done a great job. He's been a great friend to me and I want to come in and clearly bring some new things to the table but continue some of those too.”

Former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O’Hare has also announced a run for the Republican primary.

The general election for Tarrant County Judge is set for Nov. 8.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us