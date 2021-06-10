Betsy Price Announces Run for Tarrant County Judge

Soon-to-be former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has announced her intention to run for Tarrant County Judge.

Price, who decided to not run for reelection in Fort Worth, will take a few months to relax and enjoy family time before her campaign for Tarrant County Judge kicks into high gear after Labor Day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced he would not seek reelection.

“I believe I have a lot to offer. An experienced leader, born and raised here in this community, having served in the county for 11 years before, I have great knowledge of county leadership and a track record you can follow,” Price said. “People can look at my track record as Tax Accessor and as mayor.”

Price said there are a number of issues she hopes to tackle on a county level including education and public health.

“The way this county has grown and along with Fort Worth, we are going to have to expand public health. There is a lot of work yet to be done,” Price said. “The county deserves an energetic, focused, experienced leader. Glen Whitley has done just that. He's done a great job. He's been a great friend to me and I want to come in and clearly bring some new things to the table but continue some of those too.”

Former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O’Hare has also announced a run for the Republican primary.

The general election for Tarrant County Judge is set for Nov. 8.